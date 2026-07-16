Wilderdark to bring dinosaur stealth-horror gameplay to PC players in November

As part of the Convergence showcase, developer Junkfish made an appearance to share an update on its upcoming dinosaur stealth-horror project known as Wilderdark. We're told the first-person adventure will be coming to PC as soon as November 3, with the game now set to become one of very few challengers to Grand Theft Auto VI in the penultimate month of the year.

Wilderdark won't just ask players to avoid carnivorous dinosaurs, as the game also features a strange ectoparasitic organism that corrupts dinos and plant life too, ultimately turning them into something twisted and far more frightening. It's with this in mind that the plot for Wilderdark takes shape, as players will take on the role of a field operative sent to the isolated island the adventure occurs upon to learn of the truth behind the ectoparasite and also what happened to the protagonist's own parents, who travelled to the island as part of an early expedition.

With the November launch date in mind, a new release date trailer for Wilderdark has been shared, which you can see in full below.