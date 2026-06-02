Wild n Chill combines survival, fishing and co-op in the wilderness

Cast n Chill was one of last year's cosiest games, and now we have a spiritual successor to look forward to. During yesterday's Cozy Game Awards, Wild n Chill was unveiled, a game in which you fish, hunt and enjoy the natural world around you. The game also promises to feature online co-op for up to four players, where you can split into groups and carry out various tasks to develop your camp together.

On Steam, you can read: "Wild n Chill is a laid-back wilderness escape where you forage, hunt, and craft the off-grid cabin of your dreams. Far from the noise and nonsense, it's just you, your trusty companion, and a pal or two"</blockquote>

There is no confirmed release date for Wild n Chill yet, but if you'd like, you can already add it to your wishlist on Steam. Check out the short trailer below.

Will you be picking up Wild n Chill when it's released?