Wild Indigo Ranch Hands-On Preview: From Colonia's biting cold to the West's warm embrace

I've already talked in another preview about the herd effect that occurs at events like this (which I've taken the liberty to label as the "zombie syndrome"). In the bustling environment of Gamescom 2024, amid action-packed titles and dazzling graphics, a smaller game can easily go unnoticed at first glance. Instinctively, your legs steer you toward the most crowded booths, and like a brainless zombie searching for meat, you're drawn to all that hustle and bustle.

But we have this saying in Spain... "where you least expect it, the hare jumps" (meaning that surprises often come from the most unexpected places). During these eventful days, I've been fortunate enough to stumble upon a few hares (I'll be writing an article with my top 5 in a few days), and one of the most noteworthy specimens of them all has been Wild Indigo Ranch (formerly known as Don't Die in the West). A fascinating blend of construction, exploration, resource management, and narrative, all wrapped in an environment that captures both the serenity and the challenges of life in the Wild West.

Wild Indigo Ranch starts with a simple but effective premise: the protagonist inherits a rundown ranch from a deceased uncle, but with the condition that it must be restored to its former glory before a set deadline. This main goal serves as the backbone of the game and provides the player with a constant source of motivation. Right from the start, there's a personal connection to the story, as the inheritance isn't just a ranch—it's a family legacy that relies on you to survive and thrive.

The game's narrative is well integrated with its mechanics, making it easy for the player to feel immersed in the story while completing missions and challenges. In addition to the main task of restoring the ranch, the game offers a variety of side quests that enhance the experience, from helping the residents of Tumbleville deal with problems caused by the Grit Corp corporation to solving local mysteries and facing off against outlaws. Every decision you make, whether in combat or construction, has a tangible impact on the world.

One of the most impressive aspects of Wild Indigo Ranch is its open world, which offers a Western landscape full of secrets to uncover. The game's maps are designed with a level of detail that captures both the beauty and the harshness of the Wild West. From open plains to rugged mountains, inhospitable deserts, and ghost towns, each area is packed with opportunities for exploration, hunting, and resource gathering.

The game world is divided into various regions, each with its own unique biome and challenges. Some areas offer ideal conditions for raising livestock, but they are also filled with dangers like predators or bandits, adding an element of risk to expanding your ranch. The risks are quite varied; for example, you can even freeze to death if you don't find a way to combat the cold.

The map design in the game focuses not only on aesthetics but also on functionality. Each region features points of interest, such as bandit camps and small towns, which offer missions and rewards. As you progress, you'll unlock new areas. The game encourages players to explore every corner of the map, as you never know when you'll come across a rare resource or a secret mission.

Construction is the heart of Wild Indigo Ranch. From the moment you step onto the ranch, you're faced with the monumental task of rebuilding it from the ground up. This process is one of the most rewarding aspects of the game. It's not just about erecting structures; it's about bringing to life a property that reflects your style and choices.

The construction system is both detailed and accessible. Personalisation is key: you can design every aspect of your ranch, from the layout of the buildings to the interior décor. This allows players to express their creativity and make their ranch truly unique.

Resource management is another central aspect of the game. From gathering wood and stone, every action you take impacts the prosperity of your ranch. The game introduces farming and livestock mechanics, adding an extra layer of strategy. You'll need to balance food production, animal husbandry, and material collection to maintain a steady flow of resources.

In addition to the basic construction mechanics, Wild Indigo Ranch challenges you to maintain the well-being of your animals and defend your property from external threats like bandits and wild animals. For instance, building a chicken coop requires not only gathering the necessary resources but also planning its location to protect the chickens. These types of challenges make managing the ranch a dynamic and immersive experience.

The game doesn't just focus on construction and management; it also offers a rich narrative through its mission system and interactions with secondary characters. Wild Indigo Ranch is populated with a variety of NPCs (non-playable characters) who not only bring colour to the world but also play a crucial role in your progress.

Characters like Abigail McAbernathy, the lawyer who handles the legal aspects of your inheritance, and Annabelle, a mysterious girl who seemingly has lived on the ranch, provide quests ranging from the mundane to the epic. These missions not only offer material rewards but also allow you to unlock new areas and skills.

Interacting with NPCs is also crucial for unlocking new tools and skills. For instance, Frank, an experienced neighbour, teaches you how to build a chicken coop in exchange for dealing with a coyote that's been causing trouble on his property. These interactions are essential for progressing in the game, as they provide you with the knowledge and resources needed to tackle bigger challenges.

One of the standout features of Wild Indigo Ranch is the option to play in cooperative mode with up to three friends. This not only adds an extra layer of fun but also enhances efficiency in resource management and ranch construction. Teamwork makes it easier to tackle larger tasks, such as expanding the ranch or defending against rival gangs.

The cooperative mode is designed so that each player has a meaningful role within the group. While one person focuses on farming, another can concentrate on construction, and a third can explore new areas in search of resources. This division of labor not only makes the game more dynamic but also enhances the social experience, allowing players to collaborate and share their successes.

Wild Indigo Ranch is currently in Early Access, meaning the game is continually evolving. The developers have taken an open and collaborative approach, inviting players to actively participate in its development by providing feedback on platforms like Discord and Steam forums. This ensures that the game continues to improve as it works towards its final version.

During my time with the game, it was clear that Funday Games is committed to adding more content, such as new biomes, characters, missions, and activities. This community-driven development approach promises that Wild Indigo Ranch will keep growing and providing new experiences for players with each update.

And that's a wrap for today: Wild Indigo Ranch masterfully blends life simulation, resource management, and exploration in a Wild West setting. If you're into Red Dead Redemption's theme and have a taste for sandbox, survival, and construction games like Minecraft, Raft, Valheim, or Rust (just to name a few), this game is bound to hit the spot.

With its full release scheduled for September 18 and its current availability in Early Access on Steam, Wild Indigo Ranch is a title that deserves the attention of role-playing and life simulation enthusiasts. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live as a cowboy in a West full of possibilities, this game offers a charming and rewarding way to find out.