Wild Hearts S demo now released on Switch 2 eShop

The Switch 2 seems to keep flying off the shelves at a furious pace, and a quick google shows that it's completely sold out at several major retailers even more than a month after its release.

And it's undeniably a nice piece of hardware, but there's no doubt that games are a little scarce at the moment. Other than Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, it's mostly just re-releases, although that of course can be nice in the absence of anything else if you missed them when they originally launched.

And on July 25, it's time for another one. That's when Koei Tecmo releases its Wild Hearts S, a Monster Hunter-inspired action adventure that was met with mixed reviews when it was released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox two years ago.

Therefore, it might be an idea to try it before you buy - and in fact, you can now do just that. A 24 gigabyte demo has been rolled out on the eShop according to eagle eyed Reddit users, so take the opportunity to slay some monsters and check out if it's a title to your liking.