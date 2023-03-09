Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Wild Hearts

      Wild Hearts reveals new kemono and content coming this month

      There's also a tease of what's to come in April.

      Wild Hearts released last month to great reception, but Omega Force is by no means done with the game, as it has recently outlined the content coming this month and in April.

      First, as the post on the official Wild Hearts Twitter page reveals, we'll get a new monster in the Hellfire Lavaback on the 10th of March. This free content comes with a new quest and skill alongside the kemono. Then, on the 23rd, another kemono is coming as well as a new weapon and armour model, high-difficulty quests and some new emotes.

      Finally, at the bottom of the post there's a tease for what's coming in April, including the outlines of some new kemono and karakuri.

      Just to reiterate, all of this content will be free, meaning it'll come as part of an update to the game.

      Are you looking forward to Wild Hearts' content updates?

      Wild Hearts

