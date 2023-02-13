Wild Hearts invites us to meet its characters in new story trailer

HQ

This Friday, February 17th sees the launch of Wild Hearts, the big monster hunting action title that EA and Omega Force are aiming to put a new twist on Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

But beyond becoming hunters of the Kemono, we'll have to protect the people of Minato's village and harness their skills to develop Katakuri, the ancient technology with which to slay the beasts. The new Wild Hearts story trailer shows us that this title will go beyond just moving from one hunting mission to the next, and introduces us to many of the supporting characters that look set to play a major role in the title's story.

And for those of you who are EA Play members or have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can enjoy an Early Access trial of the game starting today, so you can jump into the hunt and get a taste of what Wild Hearts is all about before launch.

Check out the trailer below.