Wild Hearts introduces a new fox-like foe

Wild Hearts, Omega Force's man vs nature hunting game, is releasing its first April update.

Releasing on April 6, the latest update - called Lethal Blossoms - introduces a new Kemono species called the Murakumo for players to track down and hunt. The Murakumo is a monstrous fox-like creature, which wields the winds to whip sakura blossom petals into powerful attacks.

As spring arrives in Azuma and this new threat draws near, players will also be rewarded with new tools to fight against the beast. The new Spinning Top is a fusion Karakuri, which bounces around, gaining speed and power to build up a staggering blow.

Additionally, the new Limit Break system allows players to gain strength from defeated enemies through Core Orbs. Gathered from successful Kemono hunts, these can be used to enhance weapons and armour so players can tackle stronger foes.

Later on in April, players will also be confronted by a new flying Kemono - the Deathhaze Gloombeak - providing they have survived the Murakumo's onslaught. Additionally, a new special quest known as Serial Hunts will be arriving alongside the crow-like creature.

Wild Hearts is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.