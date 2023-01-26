Wild Hearts gameplay shows off different weapons and playstyles in massive hunt

HQ

It's impossible to talk about Electronic Arts and Omega Force's Wild Hearts without mentioning Capcom's Monster Hunter games, so EA did the right thing when highlighting that fact when unveiling the game last year. There are differences though, and today's gameplay video highlights some of them.

Sure, it starts off very familiar by having a group of players fight the mythical creature called Aragane aka Golden Tempest with blades, firearms and such, but Wild Hearts' unique focus on building traps, defenses, platforms and such mid-combat get more of the spotlight as time moves on and the massive cat becomes increasingly aggressive.