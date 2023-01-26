Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts gameplay shows off different weapons and playstyles in massive hunt

Aragane, or Golden Tempest if you will, sure knows how to do some serious damage with wind, but some smart tactics and cooperation ends its reign.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's impossible to talk about Electronic Arts and Omega Force's Wild Hearts without mentioning Capcom's Monster Hunter games, so EA did the right thing when highlighting that fact when unveiling the game last year. There are differences though, and today's gameplay video highlights some of them.

Sure, it starts off very familiar by having a group of players fight the mythical creature called Aragane aka Golden Tempest with blades, firearms and such, but Wild Hearts' unique focus on building traps, defenses, platforms and such mid-combat get more of the spotlight as time moves on and the massive cat becomes increasingly aggressive.

HQ
Wild Hearts

Related texts



Loading next content