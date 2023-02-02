Wild Hearts confirms free post-launch content

HQ

The upcoming monster hunting title from EA and Omega Force, Wild Hearts, will not only receive content post-launch, but all of it will be free.

This was confirmed in a Reddit AMA by the game's Executive Producer Lewis Harvey. Some more interesting details about Wild Hearts were confirmed as well, such as there being no microtransactions in the game.

Two performance modes were confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game as well. In the Performance mode, 1080p and 60 fps displays will be targeted, while the Quality option is better suited for 4K at 30fps.

Wild Hearts' Executive Producer also confirmed the game will not be Steam Deck compatible at launch, which is a slightly disappointing detail among this slew of exciting information.

