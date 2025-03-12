Wild Blue takes us back to the on-rail shooters of the 90s

HQ

Announced at today's Humble Games showcase, Wild Blue injected us with a healthy dose of nostalgia as it revealed itself in a new announcement trailer. The game comes from Chuhai Labs, headed by one Giles Goddard.

Goddard was one of the first Western Nintendo employees, working in Kyoto from his late teenage years on Super Mario and helping to create the iconic Star Fox. Wild Blue seems to emulate a lot of what made Star Fox great, as it also features an anthropomorphic animal and on-rails action.

Wild Blue is available to wishlist right now on Steam, and while unfortunately we didn't see any gameplay in the trailer below, we did get some details about the game and its developer, so hopefully we can get a better look at Wild Blue soon, as it appears to be an ambitious project from Chuhai Labs.