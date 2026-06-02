Wild Blue Skies is bringing Star Fox-inspired action in August

It's a bit ironic that Balor Games announced a spiritual successor to Star Fox 64 called Wild Blue Skies a couple of months ago, which garnered quite a bit of attention. Since then, we haven't heard much more about it - and then in May, Nintendo took the opportunity to announce a Star Fox remake set to be released in July.

This means that Wild Blue Skies won't be released to a completely starved Star Fox audience, but on the other hand, perhaps the series will find new fans after the remake who are eager for classic '90s-style rail shooter action. And now we know when it's coming, because during Monday's The Mix Summer Game Showcase, Balor Games took the opportunity to release a new trailer revealing that the launch date is August 13.

Check out the action-packed trailer below. Wild Blue Skies is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and of course, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a Switch 2 release as well.