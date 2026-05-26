Wil Wheaton returns with superpowers in the new Big Bang Theory spin-off

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Next month, a new The Big Bang Theory spinoff is set to premiere on HBO Max on July 23, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Unlike Young Sheldon, this is a full-fledged sci-fi-themed spinoff, in which comic book store owner Stuart (played by Kevin Sussman) tinkers with one of Leonard and Sheldon's experiments and accidentally sets the multiverse in motion.

This leads to an adventure comedy where Stuart and his friends find themselves in bizarre situations and meet new versions of themselves. Now HBO Max has released a promotional video showcasing what's in store for the year, which alongside titles like Harry Potter, Lanterns, and House of the Dragon: Season 3 also features a snippet from Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

It's a very short clip, but enough for us to see a Big Bang Theory legend return, complete with superpowers. We're talking about Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton, who today is perhaps best known for playing a quirky version of himself on The Big Bang Theory.

Apparently, there's some part of the multiverse where Wheaton has superpowers, and this is what we'll get to experience. Something to look forward to, perhaps? Skip ahead about 30 seconds to find the clip.