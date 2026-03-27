Wikipedia has now banned AI-generated articles

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The use of a generative AI is a hot topic because people still want content, works of art and so on, that have been done by real humans. English Wikipedia, as reported by Engadget, has banned the use of generative AI when writing or rewriting articles.

"Text generated by large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek etc. often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies. For this reason, the use of LLMs to generate or rewrite article content is prohibited."

But as expected, there a few exceptions for this. The use LLMs is permitted, when it is used to "suggest basic copyedits to their own writing, and to incorporate some of them after human review, provided the LLM does not introduce content of its own". The other thing is that "editors are permitted to use LLMs to translate articles from another language's Wikipedia into the English Wikipedia, but must follow the guidance laid out at Wikipedia:LLM-assisted translation".

In short, using AI to refine someone's own writing is OK, but only if the copy is checked for accuracy. And also translating the text to another language is good to go as well. But even then, a human must check that AI-generated translation.

It must be noted, that since different Wikipedia sites have their own independent rules and editing teams, there might be local exceptions. Engadget uses Spanish Wikipedia as an example by stating that "Spanish Wikipedia --- has fully banned the use of LLMs, with no exceptions for refinement or translation".