English
Follow us
news
Bit. Trip Complete

WiiWare 6 Bit.Trip is coming to Nintendo Switch

Qubic brings Bit.Trip Beat, Core, Void, Runner, Fate and Flux, as well as Door Kickers and DungeonTop, to the Nintendo Switch eShop.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Runner3 didn't come from nowhere. There is a fascinating past about how a small studio, Gaijin Games (today Choice Provisions) found its path in the almost inexistent Wii indie scene with a perfect combination of bit rhythms, pixel graphics and arcade gameplay: Six little games created and released one by one that came to be Bit.Trip.Complete.

And one by one, all of them are coming to the Nintendo eShop. QubicGames just announced that Bit.Trip Beat, Core, Void, Runner, Fate, and Flux will be on Nintendo Switch on December 25th, 2020 for £4.49 each. Exactly as they were back in the day, without any update. They are all featured for new and old audiences in a Direct-like video produced by the small publisher.

At the same time, QubicGames introduced the Nintendo Switch version of Door Kickers, a top-down, action-strategy game where players take control of a SWAT squad in intense and dangerous situations. It's coming to Switch on December 26th, 2020 for €11.99.

And the very same day, but a little bit more expensive (€13.99), DungeonTop is hitting the eShop. Developer One Up Plus Entertainment is behind this rogue-like deck-building game with tabletop battles and medieval fantasy environments.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy