Wii U & Nintendo 3DS eShop support will be shut down in 2023

Nintendo has announced that they are going to end the support for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop. In an official post, the company has stated that "as of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases" in the above-mentioned systems, and the free content, including game demos, will also no longer be available to download.

But some related services will come to an end even before that:

● As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

● As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.

However, for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload whatever you've already purchased, for example the games or DLCs, or receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS even after the given deadline of March 2023.

For more details, please check the official statement via the link above.

In order to thank fans for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, Nintendo also provides a website for you to "look back on your time with them via various play statistics".