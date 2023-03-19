Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wii Sports

Wii Sports could be heading into the Video Game Hall of Fame

Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and Barbie Fashion Designer are also among the finalists.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Every year, The Strong Museum puts in a video game into its World Video Game Hall of Fame, recognising a title as having had an influence over the medium of games as well as maintaining popularity over a long period of time.

The current finalists for this year's nominees can be found here, and they include some titans of gaming history. Wii Sports, Quake, Age of Empires, Angry Birds, and the FIFA and NBA series from EA are all in the running.

It won't be just one nominee that's granted entry into the Video Game Hall of Fame, as looking at past inductees we can see four games were inducted in 2022. So, there is a chance that your favourite title among the 2023 nominees will make it in.

To make that chance even higher, you can vote for your favourite among the finalists to ensure their place in the Video Game Hall of Fame. Voting can be done once per day and so you can shift the ballot in your favour by logging in every so often.

Which game do you think should be in the Video Game Hall of Fame?

Wii Sports

Related texts



Loading next content