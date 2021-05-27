Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Beat Saber

Wield your Beat Saber to the rhythm of LMFAO, Maroon 5, and more starting now

♫Everyday I'm shuffling♪ The Interscope Mixtape music pack is now available for the most popular VR game on both Oculus Quest and Rift.

As of this very moment, the Interscope Mixtape music pack for Beat Saber has been made available for both the Oculus Quest (standalone device) and Oculus Rift (PCVR) versions of the incredibly popular sword-dancing game.

Fans learned about LMFAO's presence given the teasers shared by the game's social channel, but now both the announcement and the release are official, and here at Gamereactor you can take a look at the 7 tracks included:

Interscope Mixtape for Beat Saber playlist


  1. Kendrick Lamar - DNA.

  2. LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock - Party Rock Anthem

  3. OneRepublic - Counting Stars

  4. The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha

  5. Limp Bizkit - Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)

  6. Maroon 5 - Sugar

  7. Gwen Stefani - The Sweet Escape ft. Akon

The update comes a couple of months after the game's original soundtrack: Volume 4 was added to the game for free. As usual, the full licensed pack costs 9.99 €, but you can also get the specific songs you're interested in at 1.99 € each. All can be played either solo or in multiplayer mode, now against what looks like a garage/parking lot environment. Are you still playing and working out with Beat Saber? Which new track is your favourite?

Beat Saber
Beat SaberBeat Saber

Beat SaberScore

Beat Saber
REVIEW. Written by Ossi Mykkänen

"Attending a techno party in a Tron world as a Jedi Knight? Beat Saber is that cool."



