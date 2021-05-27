Wield your Beat Saber to the rhythm of LMFAO, Maroon 5, and more starting now

You're watching Advertisements

As of this very moment, the Interscope Mixtape music pack for Beat Saber has been made available for both the Oculus Quest (standalone device) and Oculus Rift (PCVR) versions of the incredibly popular sword-dancing game.

Fans learned about LMFAO's presence given the teasers shared by the game's social channel, but now both the announcement and the release are official, and here at Gamereactor you can take a look at the 7 tracks included:

Interscope Mixtape for Beat Saber playlist



Kendrick Lamar - DNA.

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock - Party Rock Anthem

OneRepublic - Counting Stars

The Pussycat Dolls - Don't Cha

Limp Bizkit - Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)

Maroon 5 - Sugar

Gwen Stefani - The Sweet Escape ft. Akon



The update comes a couple of months after the game's original soundtrack: Volume 4 was added to the game for free. As usual, the full licensed pack costs 9.99 €, but you can also get the specific songs you're interested in at 1.99 € each. All can be played either solo or in multiplayer mode, now against what looks like a garage/parking lot environment. Are you still playing and working out with Beat Saber? Which new track is your favourite?