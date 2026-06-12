Widow's Bay has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV

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Once again, it seems like Apple TV has struck gold in the television department, as following Widow's Bay kicking off in the spring, the series has seen a massive interest from fans. We enjoyed our time watching the show, as you can read in our review, and if you did too, the good news is that there will be more Widow's Bay in the future.

As has been confirmed by Apple TV, the genre-bending series has officially been greenlit for a second season, with creator, showrunner, and executive producer Katie Dippold returning to helm the project again.

Dippold has also spoken briefly about what to expect from Widow's Bay's return, adding: "Season two is about how everything is great on the island and there's nothing to worry about."

It's unclear when Widow's Bay will return exactly, but a reasonable assumption is that it'll be back sometime in 2027. The finale of Season 1 will also happen next week on June 17.