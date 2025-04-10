Widejoy in Valorant, or how to make your bug a viral meme

HQ

Sometimes, bugs can become a real headache for developers, especially because of the bad reputation they can bring (Ubisoft or CD Projekt Red know a bit about it). But there are certain moments when, thanks to a community with a good sense of humour, they can turn into memes that circulate for a while in the networks around the game, ultimately promoting it. This is the case with Valorant and Widejoy.

In a recent interview with Gabby Llanillo, QA Lead at Krafton/PUBG Studios, who worked with Valorant, she explained how sometimes bugs are good fun to share. "There was a bug in the player cards. The resolution was wrong, so the image looked very wide and it was a very enlarged face," Gabby told Gamereactor. "One of the Valorant things was Widejoy, that's what we called it, but it was basically a picture of Killjoy, one of our agents."

It also depends on how individual players take it, but it's always better to look at it with humour than to get angry and bad-mouth the creators for a mistake, which, a lot of the time, is just silly. You can enjoy the full, exclusive and locally-subtitled interview below.

Did you know this Widejoy meme?