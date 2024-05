Wicked's trailer sets up a striking fantasy adventure

HQ

Universal is clearly rather confident in its upcoming live-action adaptation of the broadway musical Wicked, as the film has received yet another trailer, with this one being a lengthy one that gives us a very deep and broad look into the story, some of the characters, and the Wonderful World of Oz that it has created.

Wicked will debut as a two-part theatrical event arriving one-year between each other. The first part, the part this latest trailer relates to, arrives on November 27 (in the UK), with the second part coming on November 26, 2025.

As for what the film is about, the plot synopsis can be seen below.

"Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West."

Will you be watching Wicked this November?