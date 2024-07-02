Wicked retreats from coming battle against Moana 2 to enter the colosseum with Gladiator 2

HQ

There are some really big movies looking to make their debut this November. We have the Moana sequel lined up for November 27, which judging by recent box office trends that show animated films performing very well, could be a safe bet for a very big opening weekend and theatrical run. This is also no doubt why Universal has decided to pull forward the release of Wicked: Part One.

Instead of going into battle against Moana 2, the big screen adaptation of famed play will be looking to trade blows with Ridley Scott's anticipated sequel, Gladiator 2, as now the two movies are set to premiere on the same date: November 22.

As Variety notes, this is likely because Wicked and Moana 2 are both musicals geared to a similar female demographic, but either way, the film will have its work cut out for it if Gladiator 2 continues to generate interest and attention in the lead up to its arrival.

What are you going to see on opening day? Gladiator 2 or Wicked: Part One?