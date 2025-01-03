Wicked: Oliver Stone's favourite movie of 2024

HQ

Known for his gritty political dramas and war epics, Oliver Stone surprised fans by crowning Wicked, a film adaptation of the Broadway sensation, as his favourite movie of 2024. The acclaimed director, who boasts three Oscars and an impressive 11 nominations, revealed his unconventional choice via a post on X.

With a career built on tackling heavy themes, one might have expected Stone to favour films like Civil War or the religious thriller Conclave, which also made his top three. Instead, he praised Wicked for its "sensuality and intelligence," as well as its fresh take on The Wizard of Oz. Stone applauded Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their standout performances and lauded director Jon M. Chu for reimagining the iconic story.

Stone's remaining picks include A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic, and Conclave, which seems more aligned with his usual taste. However, Wicked's ascent to the top of his list shows the director's openness to unexpected brilliance in film.

Does Stone's pick align with your own favourite films of 2024, or is there another cinematic gem that stole your heart?