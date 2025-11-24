Wicked: For Good scores record-breaking $226 million box office debut

HQ

Wicked: For Good premiered this weekend, and it's clear that fans were eager to see the sequel, as they've come out in droves for its opening weekend at the box office. The second half of the musical adaptation has earned a whopping $226 million in its opening weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, Wicked: For Good earned $150 million in US theatres, with an extra $76 million added worldwide. It's a clear win compared to the previous film's opening of $164 million globally.

This sets new records as the biggest box office opening for a movie based on a Broadway show, as well as scoring stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as well as director Jon M. Chu their biggest box office openings yet. It's also the 2nd biggest opening of 2025 for the US box office, and likely isn't going to be surpassed before the year's over.

If you've not yet trekked out to see Wicked: For Good you can read our review of the movie ahead of time here.