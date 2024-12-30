Wicked breaks records

HQ

The magical tale of Glinda and Elphaba has soared to new heights, with Wicked officially surpassing Mamma Mia! to become the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation in global box office history.

As seen on the Box Office Mojo website, the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical has raked in an impressive $634.4 million worldwide since its November release. This milestone ends the 16-year reign of Mamma Mia!, which held the record with $611.4 million. The sweeping success of Wicked reflects not only its captivating storytelling but also its universal appeal, resonating with audiences across all ages.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has made waves internationally as well, dominating in markets like the UK, Australia, and Korea. With strong performances during the holiday season and continued momentum, Wicked is proving its magic isn't just limited to the stage.

With part two, Wicked: For Good, set to release in November 2025, fans are left wondering—could the sequel cast an even greater spell at the box office?