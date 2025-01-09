HQ

I have to confess something right off the bat: I've been sitting on this review for a while. I'm the type of person who likes to experience certain films in the cosy confines of my home, where I can pause, rewind, and let the details marinate. So here's my long-overdue review of Wicked: a film that, to my surprise, swept me off my feet and defied my expectations like a broomstick defying gravity (which, by the way, is the name of the most popular song from the movie... and I can't stop humming it as I'm writing this).

First, let me say that I came into this film not as a diehard fan of the Broadway musical, nor as someone deeply entrenched in the lore of The Wizard of Oz. I was just a casual viewer, curious about this reimagining of a well-trodden story. Wicked takes the familiar tale of Oz and flips it on its head, giving us the untold perspective of Elphaba—the Wicked Witch of the West.

The story picks up after Dorothy's famous journey, but instead of celebrating her victory, it questions everything we thought we knew about Oz. Through Glinda's narration (played to glittery perfection by Ariana Grande), we're drawn into the life of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a young woman shunned for her green skin but blessed—and cursed—with extraordinary powers.

What truly makes Wicked shine is its portrayal of the complex friendship between Glinda and Elphaba. Their dynamic is like a masterclass in opposites attracting. Glinda is the queen of sparkles, sass, and self-absorption, while Elphaba is introspective, earnest, and as green as envy itself. Watching their rivalry morph into an unbreakable bond is one of the most emotionally satisfying arcs I've seen in 2024.

Visually, Wicked is nothing short of a spectacle. The film's world-building is a love letter to fantasy enthusiasts. From the shimmering grandeur of the Emerald City to the hauntingly beautiful landscapes of Oz, every frame feels like stepping into a dream. The costumes, too, deserve a standing ovation—Glinda's bubblegum-pink gowns and Elphaba's dark, edgy ensembles perfectly encapsulate their contrasting personalities.

But let's talk music. If you've ever found yourself humming Defying Gravity (for those who don't know, this is the most popular song from the movie), you know the score is iconic. This film does justice to the Broadway hits while introducing some new arrangements that feel fresh yet familiar. Cynthia Erivo's rendition of Defying Gravity had me in chills, while Ariana Grande's comedic timing in Popular added levity to the story's darker undertones. And yes, I'm still humming the song at this point in the review; in fact, I have it playing in the background while I write this.

What sets Wicked apart from other fantasy musicals is its unapologetically bold message. Beneath the glitter and spectacle lies a poignant commentary on discrimination, self-worth, and the danger of mob mentality. Oz is a mirror reflecting the flaws of our own world: a society quick to judge, eager to cast blame, and reluctant to embrace what's different. The film tackles these issues without feeling preachy, striking a balance between entertainment and introspection.

While Wicked may look like a colourful romp through a fantastical land, it's not exactly "family-friendly" in the traditional sense. The film's darker themes and lengthy runtime make it more suited for teens and adults. Younger viewers might enjoy the catchy songs and vibrant visuals, but the story's nuances are what truly resonate.

In many ways, Wicked feels like a film for dreamers—those who have felt out of place or misunderstood, yet yearned to leave their mark on the world. It's an empowering tale of embracing your uniqueness, standing up for what's right, and finding beauty in unlikely friendships.

Is it perfect? Maybe not. The cliffhanger ending (yes, it's a two-parter) left me groaning in frustration, and some scenes felt a bit too polished, sacrificing raw emotion for visual flair. But these are minor quibbles in a film that otherwise soars. So, if you haven't yet taken a trip to Oz through Wicked, do yourself a favour: grab a seat, let the magic sweep over you, and prepare to see this world—and perhaps even yourself—in a whole new light.