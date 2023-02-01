Why You Should Be Excited for the Booster Gold TV Show

HQ

It's understandable to have somewhat of a mixed reaction to James Gunn's recent unveiling of his and Peter Safran's plans for the DC Universe. With Ezra Miller possibly returning as the Flash, despite all the charges and accusations made against them, and the king of nerds Henry Cavill not even being considered to return as Superman, there are a few things fans are going to be disappointed about for a while.

However, there are also a lot of cool and interesting projects that were announced yesterday. There's the Swamp Thing movie, which is reportedly going to be a horror film, and we're also getting dedicated projects for the likes of Supergirl, The Green Lantern, and The Authority. One other title that you should be hyped for is the Booster Gold series.

For those who are unaware, Booster Gold is a superhero who sort of isn't a superhero. He's actually just a criminal from the future who read about the Justice League and stole time-travelling tech to live out the life of a hero. This premise alone should be enough to have you hooked, as it'll give us a hero origin story unlike many others. With plenty of plucky underdogs or tragic antiheroes in the genre today, Booster Gold should be a breath of fresh air.

This is an ad:

As James Gunn has confirmed, Booster Gold will also be interesting as it'll focus on the titular hero's imposter syndrome. We've already seen elements of a hero with imposter syndrome through the Peacemaker TV show, which had the antihero questioning himself after his villainous actions in The Suicide Squad. If we were to get another character study in the vein of Peacemaker, tied in with the fantastical nature of Booster Gold's origins, again it should make for an exciting project the likes of which we've not really seen in DC's film or TV history.

We have already seen Booster Gold twice in a live-action format, with his most recent appearance actually being in 2022 in the seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow. However, it seems he will only be remembered as part of the show's big cliff-hanger due to the fact another season of Legends of Tomorrow won't be coming. Due to his lacking live-action appearances, the upcoming Booster Gold series will likely act as an introduction to the character for many, and it gives Gunn and Safran a lot of creative space to give us both an interesting character deep dive as well as some of the comedy the superhero is known for.

There may be some worries that Booster Gold will end up as yet another quippy, insufferable superhero like many that populate movie theatres and streaming services nowadays. But, it must be remembered that Booster Gold, despite his comedic nature, is not necessarily a character that will just be about the jokes. With the imposter syndrome angle, we can see a mix of comedy blended in with a more serious story about a character comic fans have wanted to see given proper attention for far too long.

This is an ad:

Finally, with Booster Gold's time-travelling powers, he's often at the core of some large storytelling events in DC. This gives us plenty of crossover potential with the superhero and other popular characters. Also, it means the Booster Gold show could be given significantly more weight in the future, as time travel could be key in James Gunn and Peter Safran's imagining of the DC unvierse.