Why Women's Tour de France winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot might not return to the race again

HQ

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot made France proud by being the first French person, woman or man, to win Tour de France since Jeannie Longo in 1989. The 33-year old rider from Visma-Lease a Bike was already leading the general qualification before starting Stage 9, and hilly stage ending in Châtel, near the French-Swiss border.

Demi Vollering and Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney completed the podium of Tour de France, without former yellow jersey Kim le Court, who suffered a fall at stage 8. Carrying the hopes of a nation in her shoulders, Ferrand-Prévot achieved the dream of every rider in France, but now she will move on. Ferrand-Prévot devoted herself to cyclo-cross and cross-country bike and only returned to road-racing last year after six years.

For that, she had to undergo very hard preparations, including losing weight, a decision that brought her criticism online. "Because my preparation was so hard for the Tour de France, now I don't really see myself doing the same again. Maybe it's just because I'm tired and want to have a small break", she said, via Cycling Weekly.

"Over these past months, dedicating myself to this has been good, it's paid off, but it's also been really hard. That's why I couldn't do it multiple times in the year. It's so much sacrifice".

About her weight loss, she says that it's "not 100% healthy" and doesn't want to stay like that, but she trusts her nutritionist and know the everything is in control. "I have quite a lot of complaints on Instagram about it, that I am not a good example for young people. But I also think parents should educate their kids and say to them, 'Ok, Pauline is like this because she's preparing for the Tour de France, and it's not forever.".