Why Women's Tour de France winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot might not return to the race again

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot finally brought a Tour de France trophy to a French cyclist, but the price was to high.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot made France proud by being the first French person, woman or man, to win Tour de France since Jeannie Longo in 1989. The 33-year old rider from Visma-Lease a Bike was already leading the general qualification before starting Stage 9, and hilly stage ending in Châtel, near the French-Swiss border.

Demi Vollering and Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney completed the podium of Tour de France, without former yellow jersey Kim le Court, who suffered a fall at stage 8. Carrying the hopes of a nation in her shoulders, Ferrand-Prévot achieved the dream of every rider in France, but now she will move on. Ferrand-Prévot devoted herself to cyclo-cross and cross-country bike and only returned to road-racing last year after six years.

For that, she had to undergo very hard preparations, including losing weight, a decision that brought her criticism online. "Because my preparation was so hard for the Tour de France, now I don't really see myself doing the same again. Maybe it's just because I'm tired and want to have a small break", she said, via Cycling Weekly.

"Over these past months, dedicating myself to this has been good, it's paid off, but it's also been really hard. That's why I couldn't do it multiple times in the year. It's so much sacrifice".

About her weight loss, she says that it's "not 100% healthy" and doesn't want to stay like that, but she trusts her nutritionist and know the everything is in control. "I have quite a lot of complaints on Instagram about it, that I am not a good example for young people. But I also think parents should educate their kids and say to them, 'Ok, Pauline is like this because she's preparing for the Tour de France, and it's not forever.".

Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

