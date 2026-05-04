Why were Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen given 20 and 5 second penalties at the Miami Grand Prix

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Andrea Kimi Antonelli took home a third Formula 1 Grand Prix trophy at the Miami Grand Prix, and leads the standings having won three out of four races so far this season, standing 100 points, 20 clear of his teammate George Russell (fourth in Miami). Mercedes remains the dominant team this season, but McLaren took a step forward with Lando Norris second and Oscar Piastri third, and improving on Ferrari, whose drivers had a bad race.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, and Charles Leclerc dropped to eighth place after receiving a 20-second penalty. The Monegasque was found guilty of leaving the track "on several occasions without a justifiable reason": it started when Leclerc tapped the wall of Turn 3 in the final lap. He continued driving with some minor damage: the car did not "negotiate the righthand corners properly", according to Leclerc, so he was forced to cut chicanes (leaving the track momentarily), something that helped him gain some advantage by leaving the track.

Stewards found that the mechanical issue was not a justifiable reason to do so, and Leclerc gained unfair advantage with the excuse of the issue, and therefore given a 20-second penalty.

Leclerc was also investigated for two other possible offences: driving a damaged car in unsafe condition and clashing with George Russell at the final hairpin. Stewards did not consider that his car had an "obvious discernible mechanical issue", and also that the clash with Russell was a "minor racing incident", so no action was taken for those.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was also given a five-second penalty for crossing the white line separating the pit exit and the track after doing an early pit stop under the Safety Car, but his end position (fifth) did not change because of Leclerc's penalty.