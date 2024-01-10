Why we shouldn't be worried about Xbox

HQ

There has been a lot of talk as of late on social media and in community areas that Xbox is on the back foot and that the gaming division of Microsoft could eventually quit making video game consoles altogether and instead focus its efforts on third-party game publishing and streaming. If you're an Xbox pureblood and that topic of conversation has worried you as of late, let me tell you right now that you really, really shouldn't be worried. Here's why.

Xbox is owned by Microsoft

I know this may seem obvious and contrived to say but it's true. Microsoft is one of the biggest companies in the entire world, formerly the largest, and this means that unlike its biggest competitors in the gaming space, Sony and Nintendo, it has absurd, unimaginable amounts of cash to play around with. This means that as bad as it has been for Xbox as of late, as long as it as a sector is still generating revenue for Microsoft (which it is, and usually a lot of money at that), the bigwigs will continue to support and back Xbox.

Consoles are at a turning point

One of the biggest concerns seems to be that Xbox consoles might be on the out. First of all, they won't be anytime soon simply because Xbox rakes in too much cash from the Xbox Game Pass market to let that happen.

Secondly, consoles as a whole, as we know them, will likely look very different than they do now within the next five-to-ten years. Why? As technology develops and changes we're seeing how the console space is adapting to that too. Entertainment is bigger than ever, and cloud streaming is continuing to grow and expand, and soon that may just become the primary way to play games. I.e. without a defined console and streaming your games on your TV over the internet.

Essentially, if Xbox decides to put a bullet in the head of its console gaming sector, you can probably expect Sony to do something similar soon after, and probably also Nintendo sometime after that (although Nintendo is a bit of a rogue operator, so anything could happen in regard to that company).

Streaming and subscriptions are the future, and Xbox already has their metaphorical balls in a vice

Cloud streaming and game subscription services are the future of this industry. Or, at least the next 10 or so years. Xbox has invested ahead of time, and massive amounts of money and resources into these areas, and it shows. Game Pass is massively successful and seems to generate huge amounts of money. xCloud continues to improve and become evermore usable by the day.

Sony and Nintendo may have Xbox in a headlock in a console mindset, actually parley that, the other console manufacturers choked out and buried Xbox alive years ago, but Xbox has both over a barrel when it comes to streaming and subscription services, granted this is partly due to the money it has to support it by bringing major games to the service.

Activision Blizzard. Enough said.

You don't blow $68 billion, and countless days and resources employing lawyers to fight your battles in the courtroom, all on the biggest third-party game publisher in the world to then retreat from the limelight of the games space.

This acquisition is Microsoft's massive, bulging, astonishing letter of intent to this industry. It isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and in fact, if you ask me, after around a decade of struggling and losing ground to the competition, Microsoft is priming itself for a massive resurgence and return to form. As I noted above that probably won't translate to console sales, but every other sector in Microsoft's gaming revenue stream will no doubt start to boom when we see this mega company properly incorporated into the technology giant.

There are a multitude of additional reasons as to why Xbox is and will be fine. For example, Xbox Game Studios is massive and there's no way that Xbox looks to limit this potential by stepping away from being a first-party publisher. Microsoft is effectively a major shareholder in this industry, and since gaming is continuing to thrive and grow, the mega corporation will continue to tap it for revenue. Sure, the next few years might continue to be a bit steady in regard to first-party production, but once the pipeline becomes more stable, Microsoft and Xbox will be a titan and an absolute behemoth to compete with. The future is probably very green.