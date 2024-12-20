Why wasn't The Acolyte renewed for a second season?

HQ

We already announced in a post back in August that Disney had pulled the plug on The Acolyte, the live-action Star Wars series that premiered on Disney+ this past summer. While the show received mixed reviews from critics (you can read our full review through the following link), its hefty production costs ultimately proved too much for Disney to justify continuing with a second season. Alan Bergman, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, just shared the decision with Vulture, explaining that although the show performed reasonably well, its financials didn't add up for a renewal.

Premiering in June, the eight-episode series offered a fresh take on the Star Wars universe, set during the final days of the High Republic era. It followed a former Padawan, played by Amandla Stenberg, as she teamed up with her Jedi Master to investigate a dark mystery.

While the show earned a 78% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience rating told a different story, dropping to a disappointing 18%. So, the viewers rating was far from unanimous, with many fans openly criticizing the show, especially its diverse casting, which sparked significant backlash.

Alan Bergman explained that while the show had its moments, its production costs were simply too high to make another season feasible. Meanwhile, other Star Wars projects are thriving, such as Skeleton Crew and the upcoming Andor Season 2, which are seeing better traction. Plus, fans can still look forward to a Mandalorian-themed film set to hit theaters in May 2026.

Amandla Stenberg, who starred in the series, spoke out earlier this year, acknowledging the tough criticism the show faced, especially regarding its casting choices. Her co-star, Lee Jung-jae, expressed hope that the story might one day continue, even though the show was cut short. Given the ups and downs of the series, it begs the question: should Disney have given The Acolyte another shot, or was the decision to cancel it the right one?