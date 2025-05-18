Why was Pep Guardiola angry at Crystal Palace's goalkeeper after FA Cup final?

HQ

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City missed their chance to end the tragic season on a positive note: winning the FA Cup against Crystal Palace. In theory, City should be favourites given their history (this is their third final in a row in the oldes football competition in the world, while the much more humble Crystal Palace had never won it. However, i wasn't meant to be: a 79% ball possession and 23 shots weren't enough to find net, and Eberechi Eze's goal in the first half was enough for the South London team to lift the biggest trophy in 120 years of history.

Many pundits are already calling this "the year of the underdogs", as Liverpool was also stunned by Newcastle at the EFL Cup. However, the most talked-about aspect of the match was the controversy surrounding an action by Dean Henderson.

Henderson became the hero of the match, stopping every attempt... and surviving a red card in the 23rd minute, that was later ruled out by VAR, for handball outside penalty zone. Pundits like Wayne Rooney believed it should have been a red card, but VAR saved Henderson. A decision that could have drastically altered the end result of the match.

Pep Guardiola later refused to shake hands with Henderson, in a moment captured by cameras. The keeper, formerly at Manchester United, explained that Guardiola might have been angry because he wasted time. He defended himself by saying that the referee had added ten minutes of injury time, but Guardiola wasn't having it.

Hendersen was also protagonist for saving Omar Marmoush' penalty, one that Erling Haaland refused to throw, to the disbelief of Man City fans, who now demand a complete renovation of the team.