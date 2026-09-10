Why today's stage in La Vuelta a España will be critical for the General Classification

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La Vuelta a España is on its final stretch: only four stages remain, counting today's, as it ends this Sunday in Granada. Since Tadej Pogacar's fall, Enric Mas has been the leader: he had a lead of one minute then over Primoz Roglic, and in the mountain stages since, he has extended it to two minutes. Exactly, 2:06 minutes over Felix Gall, second, and 2:10 minutes over Primoz Roglic, third, although most people expect Roglic to significatively cut that gap today.

Why? Because Roglic, who has won La Vuelta four times, is the better sprinter, and today's stage is a 32.5km individual sprint between El Puerto de Santa María y Jerez de la Frontera, with only 190 metres of ascent.

Today's individual time trial (Stage 18) begins at 14:50 CEST, with Enric Mas being the final one to start at 16:55 CEST.

"We know there will be a time loss with Roglic", said Movistar

In the first stage of La Vuelta, an sprint in Monaco (of less than 10 km), Roglic achieved the best time of the three, although only 11 seconds better than Mas. Pogacar won that sprint.

According to Iván Velasco, Movistar Team performance director, they are expecting that Mas will lose some of its lead: "We know there will be a time loss with Roglic, but we're going to try to manage those differences and keep everything under control", he said to AS.

"It will also depend on Roglic's legs. Based on our historical data, the range is between two and three seconds per kilometre. If Enric has a good day, the losses shouldn't exceed a minute, 1:20 or 1:30 at most. That's what we're aiming for".

This would give Enric Mas a one minute lead to defend, and probably increase, in the last two mountain stages on Friday and Saturday. While those will likely be more decisive, it will be today when we will know if Enric Mas secures the race... or if, on the contrary, Roglic keeps the race alive until the very end.