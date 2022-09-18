Why there are no humans in Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms

After learning all about the upcoming Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, we got a bit of additional intel on another kids-oriented game at Gamescom, one that looked at least as good as the other two and that changes the Nickelodeon license for DreamWorks'. We're talking about Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms, and here's how Outright Games' Loz Doyle defines its storyline:

"It's set 1300 years after the previous series, so there's no humans in this game at all. It's all about the dragons. We have the narrator from the show, [he] does the narration for the game, it's a really nice bit of storytelling, just to tell you what's going on because there's no dialogue between the dragons, because they can't speak (laughs). But yes, it's a shame you didn't get to play, because it's such a great game. From the moment you pick up the controller, it just feels good straight away, that's what this is".

Then, if it feels good controller in hand, how do you actually play the new Dragons game? Here's more about genre, progression, abilities and gameplay in general:

"It's an action adventure, there's a quite heavy bias towards combat. So, the combat has got a lot of depth, there's a lot of different moves you can do, a lot of different dragons that have different weaknesses, and as you go through the game you unlock four different types of dragon, and they all have their strengths and weaknesses as well. So you might get a dragon that's got ice ability, and then you've got a dragon that you fight against that has an ice weakness, so you need to make sure that you switch to that dragon. Also every dragon has a really big skill tree, so as you go through the adventure, you collect these crystals, and then you spend the crystals on upgrading your dragons. It's really, really nice and it's got a lot of depth here, and again, you can play through the story, probably a six year old can play through the story, they'd be fine, like, they'd have a great time, a lot of fighting six year olds love. But if you want a real challenge, we have challenge modes in every realm where we really add difficulty. So that's for the, like, 10-11 year-olds here who go 'this is a little bit easy'. When you've upgraded your dragons, you've got all your skills, it's going to provide some real challenge".

Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms will release as soon as next week, on September 23 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and 4, and Xbox Series and One families.