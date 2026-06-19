Why the God of War: Laufey backlash is unjustified

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During Sony's State of Play on the 2nd of June, a spinoff to the beloved God of War series titled 'God of War: Laufey' was announced with 20 minutes of never before seen in-game footage shared, and within it, fans got to see a glimpse into the magical world that the protagonist Faye (played by Deborah Ann Woll) would traverse in order to get home to Kratos and Atreus. Alongside her, a some-what Forspoken-esque jelly cube and its sword friend would guide her to safety (Phranque the cosmic cube will be played by actor Jack Quaid and Rue, the sword, will be played by actress Perlina Lau).

Just minutes after the title was announced, misogynistic vitriol flooded the internet. 'God of Woke' and 'God of War: Laundry' became trending searches online.

Two things can be true at once. The world of Laufey seems far removed from the original God of War material, and the companion choices feel so out of place that it resembles a Nintendo fantasy game fit with talking objects as sidekicks. As original creator of the series David Jaffe put it on his stream during the announcement at the State of Play: "This is not God of War. I don't know what the f*ck this is. This is like some fantasy novel." It is a daring move from Santa Monica Studio to take a beloved IP and remove the 'God of War' from 'God of War' but by offering a fresh perspective from an already established character in the series, God of War: Laufey might be the breath of fresh air that is needed in a male-dominated genre.

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Now, just because a game, a spin-off game in fact, is taking a new direction and experimenting with different worlds, companions, and protagonists this does not dictate the quality of the game. One of the most successful games of 2026, Resident Evil Requiem, took a unique approach to the series with both familiar and new faces, dual narratives that are played interchangeably and offer unique combat styles. For Capcom, this move was pulled off to great success and established Resident Evil Requiem and Grace Ashcroft's story as one of the most important in the series. Interestingly enough, however, this game also received similar backlash when it was announced for the same reasons that God of War: Laufey has also been subject to intense criticism.

People are upset that a woman is spearheading the title. Faye is not a new character to the God of War series and she has been a key character throughout Kratos' story, with him even commenting that she "fought beautifully" when she was alive (which is definitely true as her combat shown in the gameplay footage was kickass). In the trailer, Faye awakes in Everywhen, a realm in which various gods fight for power. It's teaming with dangerous magic and ruthless gods and is the perfect setting for a God of War spinoff.

Faye fearlessly walks through the overgrowth of Everywhen and viciously fights her way through a hoard of mysterious plant-creature hybrids, slicing through their attacks with ease. Her movement and combat looks satisfying and effortless, offering an engaging and exciting fight. "I already told you, I will kill you!" she screams at Begtse as he taunts her, misunderstanding her power, similar to some of those who have watched this trailer and taken to the internet to voice their opinions. The gameplay footage ends with what looks like Faye landing the killing blow onto Begtse, ultimately proving him wrong and winning the fight.

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One thing that can be noted is that the strange cube sliding around the arena as Faye fights is a little distracting and every now and then it will offer a (somewhat) helpful nudge to aggressors during combat, often to the dismay of the enemies resulting in a large swoop that causes the cube to fly across the arena in defeat. This does seem very out of place for a God of War title and it's understandable that many fans reacting to the trailer for the first time may be taken aback by how different this game feels to the previous instalments. However, this was only the first 20 minutes of gameplay for what we could expect to be a 20-30 hour game based off the other entries in the series. Santa Monica Studio has always delivered on rich and expansive games that are substantial and God of War: Laufey will almost certainly be no different.

It is such a shame that in 2026, we are still seeing misogynistic speech in the gaming community. As a female journalist and gaming enthusiast, seeing female characters in games as powerful and unique protagonists has always been special. In regards to God of War: Laufey, the unjustified and bizarre criticism that Santa Monica Studio is facing by having a strong woman at the helm of a spin-off game holds a mirror to the rigid and never moving standards held by individuals in the gaming community that are outdated and incongruous to the time in which we are living. This backlash would not be half as aggressive if say, Atreus, was the protagonist. Gender has everything to do with the criticism here and it is fair to say that it's depressing that in 2026, people are still scared to see women being figures of power. Faye is a representation of all women; strong and badass. I don't know about you, but seeing how angry some people are at this casting has made me want to play the game even more...