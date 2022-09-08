Why Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova might be the ideal "my first co-op adventure" for ages 7-11

We saw it in action at Gamescom but we couldn't tell you anything about it until now. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova will release on October 14 on every platform and in the interview below publishing manager Loz Doyle dug into several topics while focusing on the broader appeal of Tessera Studios' latest.

"Yeah, I would probably say it's maybe for 7 to 11 [year-old children]", Doyle admits before describing the game's premise. "It's got a sort of mix of adventure, exploration, collection, combat and puzzle-solving, but it's very like evenly spread, so you're not constantly fighting, it does give you a chance to go: 'oh, okay, let's explore this area, let's see what I can find here'. It gives you the chance to complete some of the puzzles and I think the way that puzzles are introduced in this game is really nicely done by Tessera, the developer. Like, you start off [with] very simple puzzles but as you get towards the end of the game, the complexity really builds, but it gives you a chance to learn as you go along. So yeah, it's really appealing I think to all ages".

"We have so much interest here because it's a Star Trek game", Doyle adds in terms of the franchise's appeal. "There's a lot of people here that funnily enough like Star Trek. And the developer was so keen to make a really authentic experience. We were really close to Paramount, we had a really good writer on the team and we worked with script editor from the show, just to make sure it was exactly right, we've used all the voice cast from the TV show, and that adds so much to the depth of the game and the authenticity of it. There's a lot of little nods to other series and characters that you recognise, that Star Trek fans would recognise that probably kids wouldn't.

Finally, in terms of lasting appeal, the man from OG concludes that "let's say... if you get through the story it's probably 8 to 10 hours, but when you get to the end of the level, it shows you what you've missed and what you didn't find on that planet, and there's a lot of hidden areas, there's a lot of things to discover, and there's a few... when you collect new characters, you will have to go back and find those things and complete the game".