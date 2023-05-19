Why Overwatch 2's PvE mode was so important

HQ

You've probably seen the news by now that Overwatch 2 has scrapped its PvE mode. Or, at least, the developers at Blizzard have revealed that they can't deliver the campaign that they promised way back when the game was first unveiled. There will be story missions coming at some point, but we won't be getting hero talents, long-term progression or anything like that. Essentially, the PvE we'd hoped to get, the PvE that was the whole reason to give Overwatch 2 its title, has been scrapped. This sucks, in short, for a whole host of reasons.

Overwatch 2's PvE mode was important for many reasons. We'll get into the story it could've told momentarily, but first it's worth pointing out that essentially the reason why Overwatch 2 justified itself as a sequel has now been scrapped. Without the campaign that was teased all the way back in 2019, we're instead dealing with the same multiplayer experience as Overwatch, with a few extra heroes and the odd event that tells us a bit of the story. I don't know about you, but that doesn't sound like a full-blown sequel to me.

This is not Overwatch 2, but Overwatch 1.5, and yes it is good that there's a free-to-play model in place for those who perhaps only want to pick up the game for a few hours to see what all the hype is about. But, for Overwatch fans, who want to pour hours into the game, and get the skins, and work their way to Diamond every season, the egregious battle pass model Blizzard has chosen to adopt is making fans long for loot boxes again, a sentence that five years ago would've been insane to type.

Cancelling PvE is something that most cynical fans believed would happen, but in a decent world, that wouldn't be the worst thing that could happen to Overwatch 2. Instead, this is the latest flop in a long list Blizzard has curated during its short time with Overwatch 2. From horribly priced shop items, to an overall lack of new and interesting content, to forcing the original Overwatch players onto this new platform, we're dealing with a poor impersonation of a sequel, and a game that has proven again and again that it prioritises profit over its players.

Overwatch 2 is not alone in this, and a lot of shooters and multiplayer only titles now suffer from treating their players like cash cows. However, considering this wasn't always the case in the Game of the Year Overwatch, it's becoming more and more difficult to defend the choice to switch over to Overwatch 2, when the new heroes and maps could have just been brought into the original game.

This is not a critique of the development team here, but the state of the game as a whole is nowhere near what a lot of fans had hoped for in 2019. There used to be the copium ready to huff that things would get better when PvE dropped, but now that simply isn't going to happen, and it leaves Overwatch 2 as a blatant, hollow husk of a sequel when it could've been so much more.

For fans, another reason why this is going to be a painful loss is the lack of a true campaign experience. With its animated shorts and lore, Overwatch has proven that it certainly has enough interesting content to make a compelling narrative, but instead of leaning into that, now we're likely going to get some very basic PvE missions. This might still give us a dose of story, but without the long-term progression promised in 2019, we won't experience that story in one overarching plot but instead get it in short bursts whenever Blizzard can be bothered to throw it in.

The gameplay we could've seen with the different heroes being reworked for campaign would've allowed for two refreshing experiences within Overwatch 2 as well. When you're bored of zipping around multiplayer maps as Tracer, you could instead switch over with your buddies and see what you can unlock with her in campaign, for example. Yet, we're not getting any of that. Neither the grand, overarching story nor the gameplay switch-up. Again, even though Overwatch 2's multiplayer can be exceptionally fun at times, it is still incredibly similar to Overwatch's gameplay. We needed a justification for a sequel somewhere that didn't just scream of an excuse to squeeze money out of a battle pass.

There are still millions of Overwatch fans out there. Some might give up on the game due to this, but the majority are still going to keep playing. The game is still fairly new, and so it's likely going to retain players for some years yet. However, unless Blizzard really steps up in the content its bringing to the table, more and more people are soon going to figure out they've been mis-sold a sequel.