Why men struggle more after breakups

Men might seem tough on the outside, but when it comes to matters of the heart, they're the ones wearing their hearts on their sleeves—whether they admit it or not. According to a new study published in Behavioral & Brain Sciences, men rely on their romantic relationships for emotional support and intimacy far more than women, who often cultivate broader social support networks. The study suggests that while women initiate most breakups and bounce back with help from friends and family, men struggle more with the emotional fallout, feeling lonelier and experiencing higher health risks post-split. This dependence stems from gendered social norms that leave men with fewer alternatives for emotional fulfillment outside of romance. So, while romantic relationships might boost their mental and physical health, losing them takes an outsized toll.

