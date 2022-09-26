Why Mel Gibson turned down the role of Bond

HQ

In 1973, Roger Moore took over the baton as 007, James Bond, from Sean Connery and just a few years later, Mad Max star Mel Gibson was actually approached by MGM to take over. Which he didn't want to, and so turned it down. The idea of a tuxedoed, young Mel in the role of the world's greatest spy is certainly tantalising as we at Gamereactor think he could have shouldered the role quite well.

Mel Gibson on the Bond offer:

"I got offered the James Bond movies when I was like twenty-six, which is like forty years ago, okay? And they said, hey, we want you to be the next James Bond. And I thought about it; I was in Australia, I was working with Peter Weir. And I did think about it, and I sort of turned it down - for that reason. Because I thought, look what happened to poor Sean, he got stuck there for like three decades."

Thanks, JoBlo.