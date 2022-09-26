Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Why Mel Gibson turned down the role of Bond

"I thought, look what happened to poor Sean, he got stuck there for like three decades."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In 1973, Roger Moore took over the baton as 007, James Bond, from Sean Connery and just a few years later, Mad Max star Mel Gibson was actually approached by MGM to take over. Which he didn't want to, and so turned it down. The idea of a tuxedoed, young Mel in the role of the world's greatest spy is certainly tantalising as we at Gamereactor think he could have shouldered the role quite well.

Mel Gibson on the Bond offer:
"I got offered the James Bond movies when I was like twenty-six, which is like forty years ago, okay? And they said, hey, we want you to be the next James Bond. And I thought about it; I was in Australia, I was working with Peter Weir. And I did think about it, and I sort of turned it down - for that reason. Because I thought, look what happened to poor Sean, he got stuck there for like three decades."

Why Mel Gibson turned down the role of Bond

Thanks, JoBlo.



Loading next content