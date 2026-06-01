Why many people are calling Roland Garros 2026 the best Grand Slam in years

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Many people are considering Roland Garros 2026 as the best Grand Slam in years. Certainly, it has been one of the most entertaining and surprising: without defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, out injured, and without heavy favourite Jannik Sinner, defeated after suffering a heat stroke, and also without Novak Djokovic, it is now sure that the winner will be a first time Grand Slam winner, let alone a first time French Open winner.

On paper, the favourite looks to be World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, but the pressure is high for the German, facing what many are framing as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a Grand Slam without facing either Sinner, Alcaraz, or Djokovic. But he will face Rafa Jódar on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Spaniard who currently has the best record on clay of the circuit, and comes from two five-set comebacks against Alex Michelsen and Pablo Carreño.

Also on Tuesday, two other promising stars, 19-year-old Joao Fonseca, Djokovic's executioner on Friday and also victorious against Casper Ruud, vs. 20-year-old Jakub Mensik.

On Monday, the other four quarter-finalist will be decided between Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, who beat Sinner last week, and Matteo Berrettini, the lower ranked (105 in the world) but the only Grand Slam finalist remaining besides Zverev, losing to Djokovic in Wimbledon 2021. World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime is also a firm candidate to be finalist, and faces Alejandro Tabilo today.

Flavio Cobolli vs. Zachary Svajda and Frances Tiafoe vs. Matteo Arnaldi make up the other round of 16 matches today.

Aryna Sabalenka aiming for first Roland Garros, will there be surprises?

The women's sides is also surprising, after the defending champion Iga Swiatek suffered her earliest exit from the French Open since 2019, losing in fourth round to Marta Kostyuk. A highlight will be a match between teenager Mirra Andeeva and the 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea, who will retire this season; while Aryna Sabalenka will face Naomi Osaka on Monday.

We will stay tuned for one of the most unpredictable Grand Slams in years... which will be historic any way it ends.