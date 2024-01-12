Why Kaitlyn Dever's casting as Abby will give us an entirely different Season 2 of The Last of Us

HQ

The speculation is finally over. As many of us expected over the last few weeks and months, Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in arguably the most important role for The Last of Us Season 2. Abby is a huge part of the second game set in Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic future, and so it was always going to be vital to nail this casting.

Has HBO done that? Well, I'm going to go out on a limb and say yes. Anyone with eyes can see that game Abby looks a lot different to Dever, which might seem strange at first considering how similar the Joel and Ellie of the video game and show are. But, even if HBO couldn't be bothered finding a muscular woman who's good at acting, the company might have still struck a different kind of gold in Dever.

Before we get into why I think this is a great casting choice, I'm going to put a little spoiler warning for The Last of Us: Part II, just in case you've not yet played it or seen the major plot points in the game. Okay, you ready? I believe that even if Kaitlyn Dever doesn't look as if she's got the power to swing a golf club through a man's skull just yet, there's a brilliant bit of meta lore going on with her being cast as Abby.

If you're not in the know, back in the day Dever initially read for the role of Ellie. This was back before The Last of Us became the HBO show it is today, but it still seems rather interesting that she's been brought back now. It's especially interesting considering how you could argue that Dever does hold a strong resemblance to Ellie in the games.

In The Last of Us: Part II, Ellie and Abby are often physically juxtaposed. Abby is a brute, capable of taking down runners with nothing more than her fists and easily intimidating everyone around her just by standing up and flexing. Ellie, on the other hand, has had to fight and struggle at every turn. She is weedier, scrawnier, and has always had to be smarter about how she fights. These physical differences seem to matter less and less as the game goes on, and we see the similarities between our dual protagonists in The Last of Us: Part II. With Kaitlyn Dever cast as Abby, we'll be able to not only see the similarities in the two's revenge stories, but from minute one we're going to be able to connect Ellie and Abby in terms of how they sort of look alike. A bit of a "we're not so different, you and I," situation, but instead of waiting until the end to fully understand that, we'll be able to see it develop and catch all the similarities between the two much earlier on.

This is all assuming that Dever isn't going to try and put on what must be around 30 lbs of muscle, by the way. I'm sure she could if she wanted to, but I think it would be more interesting if she doesn't. One of the complaints people had about season one was that even though it delivered on what fans asked for, it was - episode three aside - pretty much a one-to-one recreation of the game's story, meaning that if you played The Last of Us, you've already seen the show. Dever being a different kind of Abby will change that. Fans of both the show and the games will be stepping into the unknown somewhat, as even though those who've played The Last of Us: Part II will be able to tell what's coming, there's likely going to be some changes in how those events come about.

It'll also be easier to switch to Abby's perspective, with the medium of TV. We can jump between the two within episodes as Ellie hunts her down and Abby goes on a journey of her own. This is less of a point on Dever's casting and more of one about how I think season two can improve the perception of Abby. From the audience's perspective, she's going to be a villain right from the moment she shows off the results of her golf lessons, but if we're going to try and create some sympathy with Abby throughout the course of seasons two and three, we're going to need a bit more time spent with her early on rather than just using her perspective as a rug-pull midway through the story.

Dever's casting can help with that as well. Again, when looking at Abby in the game, her physique just screams end-level boss. She is a powerhouse and even if Dever trains up a lot, it'll still be hard to recreate that, which is a good thing. It offers some difference and hopefully will give us the opportunity to make Abby feel like less of the 2-dimensional character she appears to be at the start of The Last of Us: Part II and more like the character she becomes throughout the journey that the game takes us on.

Do you agree? How do you think Abby should be handled in The Last of Us Season 2? Let us know!