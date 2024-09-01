Why is the hunt for the new 007 actor taking so long?

Ever since Daniel Craig rounded off his interpretation of James Bond in No Time To Die, persistent rumours about the next 007 actor have been flying around the internet.

The latest target is none other than Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is currently starring in the upcoming comic book movie Kraven the Hunterand was catapulted to action stardom for his role as Tangerine in Bullet Train. However, after three years of speculation, nothing has become official yet.

Now, The Telegraph explains why film studio Eon Productions hasn't moved forward with a new 007 actor yet, and it's because they want to find the right director for the job first.

The idea is that the new director will also have a say in the casting of 007 and after a long series of meetings with various filmmakers, it's now down to two: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave) and Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom: The Last Dance).

Therefore, this report also shoots down the rumour that Christopher Nolan would be one of the intended candidates and also notes that Taylor-Johnson hasn't received an offer.

Unfortunately, until Eon Productions finds the right director, fans will have to continue speculating about who will take on the role of Ian Fleming's beloved spy.

Who would you like to see as the new 007?