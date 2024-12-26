Why is December 26 so important for football fans?

HQ

Football leagues stop during Christmas in most European countries, but not in England, where scheduling football matches during the holiday season has been a tradition dating back to the 19th century.

Due to changes in customs (people spend more time warm at home with the family) and thinking on the resting rights for footballers, no football games have been set on December 25 since 1965. But on December 26, Boxing Day, things are very different. On this date, festive on the United Kingdom as well as in many Commonwealth Nations, many football games are played, some back to back.

On December 26, the first "official" football match was played

But although the "Boxing Day" tradition as a football day hasn't permeated into other European countries, its originis are very significative. It was on this day, December 26, on 1860, when one of the earliest football games in history took place, between Sheffield FC, the oldest football club ever, founded in 1857, and Hallam FC. There are records of earlier football games, but this one is considered the first official football match ever played, as well as the first "derby".

It maybe was a coincidence, because Boxing Day wasn't established as a holiday in 1871. Then, when the First Division was created in 1888, predecessor of the Premier League, they decided to establish Boxing Day as a "derby day", so that fans wouldn't have to travel long.

The tradition of playing on Boxing Day, on December 26, has remained in England ever since. This year, eight games will be played between most Premier League teams, starting with Manchester City - Everton at 12:30 UK time. Only four teams will not play today, playing tomorrow December 27 instead.