Why FromSoftware fans are fine with Elden Ring: Nightreign chasing trends

HQ

When Elden Ring: Nightreign was first unveiled at The Game Awards there was at first a lot of hype, as fans thought they were getting a potential sequel to the 2022 hit, and then there was some scepticism as more details were unveiled. I was incredibly unsure of this premise at first, and thought it it could be FromSoftware's first major misstep after a slew of incredible releases. However, after playing the game (video preview and thoughts below), I feel a lot calmer about the existence of Elden Ring: Nightreign.

HQ

This is a sentiment shared by many. It's important to note no one is arguing this game is going to be perfect after a network test and some previews. I still have some issues with it, but many fans are going to wait until the full release before they pass their final judgement. Some have pointed out this is rather hypocritical of gamers, as if another studio had made a battle royale/roguelike format of a successful title, they'd be getting chewed out for it.

I won't pretend like a good portion of the online gaming community doesn't have a soft spot for FromSoftware. It's the golden goose of the current gaming age if there ever was one, but that reputation doesn't just come from nowhere. It's something that has been built consistently, with the pressure piling up for each new release.

This is an ad:

There's a level of trust that FromSoftware players put in the studio that is hard to find elsewhere nowadays. It's why the developer can charge £35 for a DLC, or create a game that sounds on paper like a very ambitious mod (and plays like it in some regards) and not face a tremendous amount of backlash. In an age where games destined to succeed fall flat on their face over and over, trust in a studio is something that is taken away far more easily than it is gained. The precedence FromSoftware has set with titles like the original Elden Ring, Bloodborne, and the Dark Souls trilogy lets people know that they're not being taken for a ride.

Because, on the flip side, even if this is nothing more than a way to make a quick buck, you can be sure that the faith will be broken in the future. As mentioned, FromSoftware is acutely aware of the pressure on its shoulders, and its fans are able to acknowledge that, too, meaning again, there's a sense that neither side wants to hurt the other.

This is an ad:

It might sound like floundering fanboying, but when you look at why something like Elden Ring: Nightreign is met with cheers rather than boos, it's important to remember that comparing this release to another studio that chased a trend will do very little to sway the minds of fans. Gaming is a subjective medium, and if we've learned anything over the past few years it's that increasingly gamers want to have their voices heard. Online, there are huge communities dedicated to discussing every little tease FromSoftware may or may not have made, showing the commitment these fans have. That commitment, that hope that each new game will be better than the last, might lead people to not be honest with their critiques of FromSoftware's games, but to say that's the main reason people don't dismiss Nightreign would be far too reductive a summary.

Instead, we simply have to acknowledge the star power this studio has. In the same way you'd always root for your favourite wrestler or cartoon character as a kid, you're not going to become a hater as soon as something looks awry, even if it might initially raise some alarm bells. We've got a few months until Elden Ring: Nightreign releases, and in that time we likely won't get to know a whole lot. But, when the reviews come in, then we'll see how FromSoftware has done with this experimental release. Perhaps they've rewarded the faith fans have, perhaps not, but the fact is that faith will remain for a long time to come, even if Nightreign isn't exactly what people had hoped for. This is a spin-off, the garlic bread lingering on the table while we wait for our main course, which is likely going to be the next major single-player RPG the studio is working on. For its price point, its reliance on a winning gameplay formula, and more, it has the thumbs up for now, and while it's true gamers would have been harsher on this experiment from another studio, this is their precious FromSoftware. For good or for ill, that's up to you.