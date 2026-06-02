Why drivers believe Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix will be better this year

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The Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1 takes place this weekend, and for once, drivers are excited about driving in the streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine, which is one of the most iconic F1 circuits, but one often loathed by drivers and fans because the narrow streets means there are very few chances of overtaking, and the races become dull.

However, this season, with the extensive new set of regulations that have caused quite a big controversy in the Formula 1 world, Monaco may turn out different. F1 leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, from Mercedes, said that "we may see some overtaking because the cars are smaller", while the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who grew up in those streets, feels that Monaco "should be a good track".

Antonelli and Leclerc believe Monaco Grand Prix may be better this time with the new F1 regulations

There are a few reasons: the cars are now smaller and lighter, so overtaking may be slightly more feasible. "Of course, you will still have to commit massively to make the move stick, but I think it's not going to be impossible", said Antonelli (via Sky Sports).

But more importantly, the large amount of slow corners and fewer straights means that the electric batteries of the cars will recharge more often, so managing the energy in the 50/50 hybrid batteries won't be such a big issue, unlike most circuits where drivers need to strategically reserve the batteries so they can push in straights and recharge in batteries (something that causes big speed differentiators and can increase risk of accidents, as well as making qualifiers less about "pure" racing).

"I think the electric side is going to be a lot less big in Monaco just because we'll be recharging quite a bit with all the corners that there are", said Leclerc, who won his maiden trophy in Monaco in 2024. "So, I'm quite excited for Monaco, it should be a good track for these cars." Antonelli agreed, saying it will be "super easy" for the battery.

The Monaco Grand Prix, on June 7, will also be McLaren's 1,000th race start.