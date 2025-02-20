Why does the elimination of Italian clubs in Champions League benefit Spain?

HQ

Italy suffered a resounding defeat at Champions League this year: the three teams that remained in the knockout play-off have been eliminated: Atalanta, Milan and Juventus. Only Inter remains, which will take on PSV or Feyenoord (Juve and Milan's executioners this week) in the round of 16.

This is horrible news for fans of these clubs, but also for the whole of Italian football, as it makes them lose points in the UEFA rankings, which determine the number of teams each country can send to European competitions. Since last week, Italy (17,812 points) has fallen behind Spain (18,535). Both are behind England (20,892).

The UEFA coefficient is used to assigns spots on UEFA competitions to the national leagues. With England at the top spot, the second spot is in contention between Spain and Italy. The one that gets the second spot will be able to send eight teams to the continental tournaments the next season (2025/26).

At this stage, Spain has 6 out of 7 teams still competing in Europe: Barcelona, Atlético and Real Madrid in Champions; Athletic Bilbao in Europa League; Betis and Real Sociedad in Conference League; only Girona was eliminated from Champions.

Italy only has 4 remaining out of the 8 that started: Inter in Champions; Lazio and Roma in Europa League, and Fiorentina in Conference League, with Milan, Atalanta, Juventus and Bolonia eliminated from Champions League.

Ultimately, it will depend on how many of the teams reaches further places during the next rounds. Whichever country "wins" this race, will have five spots for Champions League next year, an extra spot.