Why does Fenerbahçe vs. Athletic Club Europa League match takes place today instead of Thursday?

Europa League returns this week, for the final matchweek of the year, and like Champions League, the new League Phase is ramping up, with teams starting to take permanent places, particularly the two hot spots: around the 8th place, which grants direct qualification to the round of 16, and the 24th spot.

As it is the case in Champions League, those who finish between 9th and 24th get to play a knockout match, but those who finish 25th or below get relegated.

This week, one match will be played earlier than usual: Fenerbahçe (15th) welcomes Athletic Club (3rd). This match has been moved forward to avoid two matches being played at the same time in the city (Istanbul).

On Thursday, Istanbul Basaksehir also plays at home on Conference League against Heidenheim. In order for the local security forces to be able to manage properly the games, UEFA prevents that two football matches on Champions, Europa or Conference League being played the same day at the same city.

Istanbul actually has four clubs in European competitions: Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray y Besiktas at Champions League and Istanbul Basaksehir at Conference League.

Europa League fixture on Wednesday at 16:30 CET, 1 hour prior in UK time



Fenerbahçe vs Athletic Club



All Europa League fixtures for Thursday December 12

Games played at 18:45 CET, 1 hour prior in UK time



Roma vs Braga



Viktoria Plzeň vs Manchester United



Malmö vs Galatasaray



Olympiacos vs Twente



PAOK vs Ferencváros



Ludogorets vs AZ Alkmaar



Union SG vs Nice



Hoffenheim vs FCSB



Games played at 21:00 CET, 1 hour prior in UK time



Ajax vs Lazio



Porto vs Midtjylland



Bodø/Glimt vs Beşiktaş



Elfsborg vs Qarabağ



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs RFS



Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt



Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur



Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kyiv



Slavia Praha vs Anderlecht

