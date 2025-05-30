Why does FC Barcelona want to sell captain Marc-André ter Stegen?

HQ

Marc-André ter-Stegen, one of the most veteran players at FC Barcelona, where he has played since 2014 (that makes him the only player remaining from the 2015 Champions League winner team) might be about to leave Barça. Despite earning the title of first captain, the club is planning his exit for several reasons, including financial: he is one of the highest-paid players of the team, and the club has had difficulty for years in complying with financial fair play rule.

There are fears he will not reach his best performance after an injury that had him side-lined for nearly the entire season, and his performance was also decreasing in the last years.

If Joan García accepts, Barça would sell ter Stegen

The club has already chosen a replacement: Joan García, from rival club Espanyol from Barcelona, who is much younger, 24, but has shown a huge level of quality this year, has a lot of potential... and, naturally, would earn much less than the 33-year-old German. Barça would also earn some money from his sell: despite a sharp decrease, Transfermarket values ter Stegen at 15 million euros.

As reported by several outlets, including radio station RAC-1, Barcelona has made an offer to Joan García. If he accepts it, the club will try to sell ter Stegen, with Wojciech Szczesny, a replacement found at the beginning of the season, maybe staying for another season as substitute goalkeeper.