Why do all Champions League games take place at the same time this week?

League Phase from UEFA Champions League finally ends this week. The new format, that debuted in the 2024/25 season, has had as many fans as detractors, but what is undeniable is that it has extended the excitement a bit longer, with each team having to play eight games instead of six before the knock-out rounds.

This week, the League Phase that replaced the Group Stage ends. But, given that most, if not all teams, depend on what the other teams will do to see how they in the table, UEFA has decided that all games will be played at the same time.

It's something common in most leagues, and it has been applied for the first time to Champions League. Taht way, teams that would normally play on Wednesday will not be conditioned nor distracted by what other teams have done on Tuesday, and will only focus on their own games.

So, when are those games? The date chosen has been tomorrow Wednesday January 29, at 21:00 CET (one hour less in the UK). All teams playing at the same time it's like a feast for football fans, but also a bit of a nightmare to follow, particularly for the nine teams who haven't secured yet the ticket to the next round and their survival doesn'tn entirely depend on themselves, like Manchester City, Suttgart, Benfica or Paris Saint-Germain.