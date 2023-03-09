Why Disney refuses to release the original versions of the Star Wars trilogy: "Nobody cares"

HQ

All of us who grew up with George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy would kill to have the old original films, without the 90s alterations with crappy computer effects, released on UHD 4K Blu-ray. Of course, LucasArts owners Disney know this but they still have no plans to release them, again. According to Mandalorian director Jon Favreau, Disney is confident that no one would care.

"Do you think anybody but us, like the people who grew up with it, would care? That's what I figured out: that the younger people have a whole different perception of what Star Wars is, you know? Each generation... for the millennials it's the prequels, for younger people... sometimes it's The Clone Wars."

Thanks, Moovy TV.