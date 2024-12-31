Why did Squid Game cast a cisgender actor as a trans woman in season 2?

HQ

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the controversy surrounding the casting of Park Sung-hoon, a cisgender male actor, as Hyun-ju, a trans woman, in the show's second season. While the inclusion of a trans character marks a rare step forward for LGBTQ+ representation in Korean media, the decision to cast a cisgender actor has sparked a heated debate. Hwang explained that the lack of openly trans actors in South Korea made it nearly impossible to cast authentically, given the marginalization of the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

The character of Hyun-ju, a former special forces soldier who competes in deadly games to fund gender-affirming surgery, represents a significant moment in Korean drama, as trans characters are often underrepresented. Despite the backlash, Hwang emphasized his trust in Park's acting talent, believing that the actor was the best choice to portray Hyun-ju's complex journey. However, the choice to cast a cis actor has raised questions about whether true representation can be achieved in South Korea's current cultural climate.

While the inclusion of a transgender character in Squid Game is a step forward, the casting choice highlights the ongoing challenges of authentic representation in the entertainment industry. Despite these hurdles, Hyun-ju's character offers an opportunity to spark global conversations about LGBTQ+ visibility, particularly in countries where such stories are still rare.

